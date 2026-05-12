Jannie Mae Hubbard Smythers entered Heaven surrounded by the love she spent a lifetime giving to others. Born on August 29, 1947, to Hilmond Howard “Bill” Hubbard and O’Donna Dell Nester Hubbard, Jannie lived a life rooted deeply in faith, family, kindness, and quiet strength.

To know Jannie was to know love in its purest form. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was the heart of countless gatherings, conversations, traditions, and memories that will continue to live on in the people who loved her most. She had a way of making those around her feel cared for, welcomed, and important.

Jannie found beauty in simple and meaningful things — flowers blooming in the sunshine, stories of the past, tracing family roots through genealogy, and the comfort and guidance of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. Her faith carried her through every season of life and was reflected in the grace, compassion, and love she showed to others every day.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Susanne Hubbard, Louise Hubbard Bolton, and Priscilla Hubbard Spener.

She leaves behind the love of her life and husband of 62 years, Ronald “Ronnie” Edgar Smythers; her daughters, Kelly Smythers and Anna Smythers-Stitt and husband Joshua “Josh” Stitt; her treasured grandchildren, Keegan Bryan Mims, Tyler Zion Mims, Caroline Michaela Mims, Ryland Edgar Stitt, and Lillian “Lilly” Kathleen Stitt; brother-in-law, Howard Douglas Spencer, and brother-in-law Dickie Wayne Smythers and wife Anita; her brother, Joseph Hubbard Brooks; her nephews Anthony Bolton, Bruce Nottingham-Spencer and Travis Smythers.

While our hearts ache in her absence, we take comfort in knowing that she is at peace, surrounded by everlasting beauty and reunited with those who went before her. Her love remains woven into the lives of her family, like the roots of a strong tree reaching across generations.

A life so deeply loved can never truly be lost.

Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA is serving the Smythers family.