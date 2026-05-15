Griffith Statement on Spanberger Support of Anti-Second Amendment Bills

Friday, May 15, 2026 – Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger signed into law various measures that restrict Second Amendment rights. One bill in particular, SB 749, creates a Class 1 misdemeanor for any person who imports, sells, manufactures, purchases or transfers an “assault firearm.” Additionally, the bill targets large capacity ammunition feeding devices such as magazines that hold 15 or more rounds of ammunition. The law gives Virginia’s gun owners until July 1, 2026, to make preparations for the new gun restrictions.

Following Governor Spanberger’s action, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“The Governor Spanberger gun grab is wrong! Not only do these extreme bills restrict Second Amendment rights, but they punish law-abiding gun owners in Virginia’s Ninth District.

“This latest action, taken together with attempted partisan congressional redistricting and pushing higher energy costs, shows that the Spanberger Administration is failing to deliver for rural communities in Virginia. These actions hurt rural Virginia!

“As the co-sponsor of the National Constitutional Carry Act in Congress, I will continue to stand up for lawful gun owners at the federal level and fight back against the radical left’s attempts to infringe on our fundamental right to bear arms.”

BACKGROUND

Congressman Griffith is a co-sponsor of H.R. 645, the National Constitutional Carry Act. The bill allows lawful U.S. gun owners to carry a firearm in any U.S. community, regardless of local or State law.

Congressman Griffith’s recent e-newsletter on his support for Second Amendment rights can be found here.