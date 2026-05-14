PCHS extends thanks for successful Sports Physical Day

Pulaski County High School would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to everyone who helped make the 2026 Pulaski County Sports Physical Day such a tremendous success. This annual event plays a vital role in preparing our student-athletes for the upcoming school year, and it would not be possible without the incredible support of our community.

A very special thank you goes to Dr. Michael Simpson for serving as our lead physician and coordinating a dedicated team of physicians who generously gave their time and expertise. We also extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Knarr for his continued support and commitment to our student-athletes.

We are especially grateful to Lynn Monahan of LewisGale Hospital Pulaski for her leadership in organizing the physicians, nurses, physical therapists, and additional hospital personnel who volunteered throughout the day. We also thank LewisGale Hospital Pulaski for providing the necessary medical supplies and equipment that ensured the event ran smoothly and efficiently.

A tremendous thank you goes to Allison Parnell, Pulaski County High School Athletic Trainer, whose planning and coordination were instrumental in the day’s success. From organizing rooms and volunteers to overseeing logistics, her efforts ensured an efficient and well-run event for everyone involved.

We also appreciate the support of our PCHS and PCMS coaches, who assisted with setup and breakdown, as well as our PCHS CTE administration and teachers for generously allowing the use of their classrooms and facilities and helping prepare their spaces.

Thanks to the dedication of more than 75 volunteers, approximately 220 student-athletes were able to complete their required sports physicals. The time, service, and generosity shown by our medical professionals, staff, and community members truly reflect the strong support system behind Pulaski County athletics.

On behalf of Pulaski County High School, thank you to everyone who contributed to making this year’s Sports Physical Day such a meaningful and successful event for our students and community.