Geneva Lou Lefew Nelson, age 98 of Pulaski, died peacefully Sunday morning, May 17, 2026, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Sarah Angie Goode Lefew and the late Chester LeFew. Mrs. Nelson retired in retail clothing, having worked for Roses for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Clifford Nelson: brothers; J.C. and Paul LeFew: sisters; Evelyn Welch and Bernice Haney: sons; Clifford and Darrell Nelson: sister-in-law; Kathleen; Grandson; Sean; Great-Grand-son; Elajah: Great-Grand-Daughter; Brianna: Nephews; Jimmy, Lawrence, Mike and Sam: Nieces; Anita, Jewel, and Carolyn.

She is survived by: sons; Tim and Mark Nelson: Daughters-in-law; Mindy, Sue, and Debbie: Grandsons; John, Chance and Christopher: Granddaughters; Dee Dee, Jenny: Nephews; Danny, Dickie, Butch, Eddie, Ricky, Andy and Harold, Curtis and Michael Neices: Lois, Jane, Teresa, Marlene, Kim, Terrie, Renee, and Victoria: Sister-in-law; Dee: Great-Grandson; Alex, Blake, Bradyn and Caden. Great-Granddaughters; Avacyn, Shyann, Sierra, Grace, Alyssa: great-great-grandsons; Ryder and Taylor: great-great-granddaughters; Alayah, Hannah, and Embry: Life-long friends; Helen and Quessie.

Graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, with Pastor Johnny Howlett officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Kate Carper Johnson Circle at First Baptist Church, Randolph Avenue, Pulaski.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700