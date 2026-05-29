Known as Mae, Flora Mae Killen Spence, was born on December 12, 1935, and stepped into Heaven on the morning of May 27, 2026.

A much-loved daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, Mae was a charter member of Stafford Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church until its closing in 2011. For a time, she enjoyed attending Christ Fellowship in Pulaski. Most recently, she was sharing time between Heritage Assembly of God and Brush Arbor Assembly of God, depending on which daughter she was staying with at the time. Mae and Millard are honorary members of Brush Arbor Assembly of God. They helped pioneer the church and have been instrumental in the ministry from the very beginning. Mae graduated from Pulaski High School in 1953 and was Salutatorian of her class.

Waiting for Mae in heaven is her faithful husband of 55 years, Millard Spence; her daughter, Donna Burton; her parents, Frances and Monroe Killen; her sisters, Glenna McPeak and Susan Albert; her grandchildren, Little David; and great-grandchildren, Abigail and Whitney, along with many other friends and family members.

Left to follow in her legacy on earth are her children, Millie (Dennis) Cox of Dublin, Kay (Carson) Linkous of Pulaski, Sam (Melissa) Spence of Pulaski, Danny (Dayna) Spence of Pulaski, Dreama Umberger of Pulaski, and Jerry Spence of Pulaski and Micki Mathena from Lawton, Oklahoma. There are also 22 grandchildren and spouses, 44 great-grandchildren and spouses, 7 great-great-grandchildren, 74 foster children, and extended family members who are very important and too numerous to name. She loved each person in our church families and everyone she met. She was also affectionately called Mae, Sister Mae, Miss Mae, MaeMae, and Nanny.

Mae and her husband, Millard, owned Marshall Welding Supplies of Pulaski, Mae-Mae’s Wash Tub in Dublin, and Skooter’s Skate Center in Pulaski. During her children’s youth, Mae was active in Girl Scouts and served as Service Unit Chairman, Camp Director, and Cookie Chairman. She was the Adult Sunday School Teacher and Secretary at Stafford Hill Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mom loved to shop and ride the motorized buggy at Walmart.

The family would like to thank Medi Home Health and Hospice in Pulaski for their time and services during this period. They have been a tremendous help and comfort. We would also like to thank Pulaski Adult Day Services and Fall Prevention Center of Dublin and Pulaski Senior Center Friendship Café sponsored through NRV Agency on Aging.

Special thanks also go to all those who provided caregiving during this extended period of time. This includes Millie and Dennis Cox, Kay and Carson Linkous, Jerry Spence, Dreama Umberger, Jennifer, Todd, Rebekah, Seth, Hannah, Regan, Natalie, Emily Wade, Robin Edwards, Khrista McKinney, Patricia Bedsaul, Missy Woolridge, Becky Quesenberry, Mildred Massenberg, and many others.

Mae is in the care of Norris Funeral Services. The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 29, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at their Pulaski Chapel. The service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at their Pulaski Chapel. The funeral service will be officiated by Rev. Tom Underwood of Pulaski, pastor of Christ Fellowship Church of Pulaski, and Rev. Joel Cox of Pilot, Va., pastor of Shady Grove Community Church in Willis, Va. Mae’s favorite color is pink. You are welcome to wear pink or burgundy. Please also bring the flashlight that she gave you.

The interment will follow at the Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery in Max Meadows, Va.

The family will gather and receive friends at the home of Dennis and Millie Cox at 4564 Towes Ferry Road in Dublin.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, June 7, at 4 o’clock at Heritage Assembly of God at 6195 Cleburne Blvd in Dublin. The family invites you to the potluck meal following the service in the Fellowship Hall.