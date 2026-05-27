Griffith Announces $900,172 HHS Grant to Bland County Medical Clinic, Inc.

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded Bland County Medical Clinic, Inc., based in Bastian, Virginia, a grant of $900,172. The funding supports operations of local health centers. In response to this grant notice, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Bland County Medical Clinic provides health care services for local communities.

“This HHS grant for more than $900,000 helps this community health care center promote health care access for Bland County and parts of Tazewell County.”

BACKGROUND

Bland County Medical Clinic, Inc. administers services at locations in the communities of Bastian and Bland.

The awarding office of this grant is the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

As a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Congressman Griffith serves as the Chairman of the Health Subcommittee.