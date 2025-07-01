Alexis Tickle Selected as First Recipient of Linda and Carl Yost Young Citizens Award

The Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation (PCPSEF) is pleased to announce that the first recipient of the Linda and Carl Yost Young Citizens Award is Pulaski County High School student Alexis “Lexi” Tickle. She was nominated for the award by numerous students and faculty because of her strong work ethic, her perseverance and ability to overcome challenges, and her kindness and service to others.

PCHS School Counselor Chrissi Vest said the following, “Being recognized as the inaugural recipient of the Linda and Carl Yost Young Citizens Award is a true honor for Lexi—made even more meaningful because she was chosen by both her peers and teachers. This award reflects the kindness, respect, and quiet leadership she brings to each day. Lexi makes her school a better place simply by being herself.”

Lexi is the daughter of Chris and Lee Tickle of Fairlawn, VA. She is a rising senior at Pulaski County High School where she participates in the choir and is enrolled in the Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow program. She plans to attend Radford University after graduation to pursue a career as a Special Education Teacher. Outside of the classroom, Lexi works part-time at the Fairlawn Walmart and enjoys gardening and baking at home.

The Linda and Carl Yost Young Citizens Award was created last year by PCPSEF through an endowed gift from an anonymous donor. The donation was made to honor the life, service, and memory of Linda Yost, and her husband Carl. Mr. Carl Yost and his late wife, Linda, have driven school buses for Pulaski County Public Schools for more than 75 years combined. Carl continues to serve as a school bus driver and is the owner/operator of Northside Service Station in Fairlawn.

The Linda and Carl Yost Young Citizens Award will be awarded annually to a rising senior at Pulaski County High School. The student receiving the award will be one who has demonstrated the characteristics of good citizenship by giving of themselves for the benefit of others. The endowed fund created by this gift is managed by PCPSEF and the earnings will provide a monetary award each year to the student who is selected.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation’s purpose is to promote Pulaski County Public Schools and to support programs that benefit students and educators.