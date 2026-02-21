Our mother Alice Loraleen Snyder, age 88, went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2026. Our mother was born on September 24, 1937, at home in the Indian Valley area of Floyd County to Edna Bethany Duncan Marshall and William Clydis Marshall.

She is preceded in death by husbands, J. B. Goad of Willis, Virginia, James Harvey Herron of Roanoke, Virginia, and William “Bill” T. Snyder, of Elliston, Virginia as well as five brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley Duncan Bryant of Roanoke, Virginia

She will be missed by her children, Betty Goad Aikens, Becca Dora Herron, Bridget Gail Herron, Barbara Herron Schnurman, and Stuart Stevenson Herron (Cynthia), along with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alice attended the Elliston Church of God with Pastor Ronnie Duncan.

Mom enjoyed sewing, recipes and cooking, flowers, her tomato garden, going out to eat, and her dog Albreck.

Funeral services will be conducted, Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 2:00 pm in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 pm prior to the service on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.