All Eyes on Charlotte: ACC Announces 2025 Kickoff Attendees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (TheACC.com) – The stage is set for one of college football’s premier preseason events as the Atlantic Coast Conference welcomes 68 standout student-athletes and all 17 head coaches to the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff, taking place July 22-24 at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with ACC Network broadcasting live each day starting at 9 a.m. ET, delivering the most comprehensive coverage in the history of the event.

The 2025 ACC Kickoff will showcase some of the top talent in college football, including 14 quarterbacks, 10 offensive linemen, and a dynamic group of skill position players on offense. Defensively, fans can expect to hear from 11 defensive linemen, 11 defensive backs, and 12 linebackers—a true cross-section of the league’s elite playmakers. Notably, 60 of the 68 players are upperclassmen, bringing leadership, experience, and insight to the media spotlight.

As the ACC kicks off its 73rd season of football, the conference continues to build on its rich legacy. Over the past 12 seasons, the ACC has placed a team in the College Football Playoff (CFP) or BCS National Championship Game nine times, including two teams in the CFP in 2024. Last season, the ACC led all conferences with a record 13 bowl-eligible teams.

The complete list of 2025 ACC Football Kickoff attendees is below:

Tuesday, July 22

California

Head Coach Justin Wilcox – (Bio)

Devin Brown, R-Jr., QB, Gilbert, Ariz. – (Bio)

Aidan Keanaaina, R-Sr., DL, Brighton, Colo. – (Bio)

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Fr., QB, Ewa Beach, Hawaii – (Bio)

Cade Uluave, Jr., LB, South Jordan, Utah – (Bio)

Miami

Head Coach Mario Cristobal – (Bio)

Carson Beck, R-Sr., QB, Jacksonville, Fla. – (Bio)

Wesley Bissainthe, Sr., LB, Miami, Fla. – (Bio)

Francis Mauigoa, Jr., OL, Ili’ili, American Samoa – (Bio)

Akheem Mesidor, R-Sr., DL, Ottawa, Ontario – (Bio)

SMU

Head Coach Rhett Lashlee – (Bio)

Kevin Jennings, R-Jr., QB, Oak Cliff, Texas – (Bio)

Alexander Kilgore, Jr., LB, Katy, Texas – (Bio)

Isaiah Nwokobia, R-Sr., S, Dallas, Texas – (Bio)

Logan Parr, R-Sr., OL, Helotes, Texas – (Bio)

Stanford

Head Coach Frank Reich – (Bio)

Simione Pale, Jr., OL, Elk Grove, Calif. – (Bio)

Sam Roush, Sr., TE, Nashville, Tenn. – (Bio)

Tevarua Tafiti, Sr., OLB, Waipahu, Hawaii – (Bio)

Collin Wright, Sr., CB, Missouri City, Texas – (Bio)

Virginia

Head Coach Tony Elliott – (Bio)

Jahmeer Carter, Gr., DT, Baltimore, Md. – (Bio)

Noah Josey, Gr., OL, Murfreesboro, Tenn. – (Bio)

Mitchell Melton, Gr., DE, Silver Spring, Md. – (Bio)

Chandler Morris, Gr., QB, Highland Park, Texas – (Bio)

Wednesday, July 23

Florida State

Head Coach Mike Norvell – (Bio)

Tommy Castellanos, Sr., QB, Waycross, Ga. – (Bio)

Darrell Jackson Jr., R-Sr., DL, Havana, Fla. – (Bio)

Richie Leonard IV, R-Sr., OL, Cocoa, Fla. – (Bio)

Earl Little Jr., R-Jr., DB, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – (Bio)

Georgia Tech

Head Coach Brent Key – (Bio)

Kyle Efford, R-Jr., LB, Dacula, Ga. – (Bio)

Haynes King, R-Sr., QB, Longview, Texas – (Bio)

Malik Rutherford, R-Sr., WR, Miami, Fla. – (Bio)

Keylan Rutledge, Sr., OL, Royston, Ga. – (Bio)

Louisville

Head Coach Jeff Brohm – (Bio)

Chris Bell, Sr., WR, Yazoo City, Miss. – (Bio)

Miller Moss, R-Sr., QB, Los Angeles, Calif. – (Bio)

T.J. Quinn, R-Sr., LB, Valdosta, Ga. – (Bio)

Antonio Watts, R-Jr., LB, Columbus, Ga. – (Bio)

Pitt

Head Coach Pat Narduzzi – (Bio)

Lyndon Cooper, R-Sr., OL, Atlanta, Ga. – (Bio)

Kyle Louis, R-Jr., LB, East Orange, N.J. – (Bio)

Javon McIntyre, R-Sr., DB, Bear, Del. – (Bio)

Desmond Reid, Sr., RB, Miami Gardens, Fla. – (Bio)

Syracuse

Head Coach Fran Brown – (Bio)

Duce Chestnut, R-Sr., DB, Camden, N.J. – (Bio)

Rickie Collins, R-So., QB, Baton Rouge, La. – (Bio)

Derek McDonald, R-Sr., LB, Atlanta, Ga. – (Bio)

Dion Wilson Jr., R-Sr., DL, Parris, Calif. – (Bio)

Wake Forest

Head Coach Jake Dickert – (Bio)

Nick Andersen, Sr., DB, Clifton, Va. – (Bio)

Demond Claiborne, Sr., RB, Aylett, Va. – (Bio)

Devin Kylany, R-Sr., OL, Lake Stevens, Wash. – (Bio)

Davaughn Patterson, R-So., DB, Jacksonville, Fla. – (Bio)

Thursday, July 24

Boston College

Head Coach Bill O’Brien – (Bio)

Lewis Bond, R-Sr., WR, Chicago, Ill. – (Bio)

Daveon Crouch, Sr., LB, Tampa, Fla. – (Bio)

KP Price, Jr., DB, Baltimore, Md. – (Bio)

Logan Taylor, R-Sr., OL, Bridgewater, Nova Scotia – (Bio)

Clemson

Head Coach Dabo Swinney – (Bio)

Cade Klubnik, Sr., QB, Austin, Texas – (Bio)

T.J. Parker, Jr., DE, Phenix City, Ala. – (Bio)

Antonio Williams, R-Jr., WR, Irmo, S.C. – (Bio)

Peter Woods, Jr., DL, Alabaster, Ala. – (Bio)

Duke

Head Coach Manny Diaz – (Bio)

Darian Mensah, R-So., QB, San Luis Obispo, Calif. – (Bio)

Brian Parker II, R-Jr., OL, Cincinnati, Ohio – (Bio)

Chandler Rivers, Sr., CB, Beaumont, Texas – (Bio)

Wesley Williams, R-Jr., DE, Gainesville, Va. – (Bio)

North Carolina

Head Coach Bill Belichick – (Bio)

Thaddeus Dixon, R-Sr., DB, Los Angeles, Calif. – (Bio)

Will Hardy, Sr., DB, Lawrenceville, Ga. – (Bio)

Gio Lopez, R-So., QB, Madison, Ala. – (Bio)

Jordan Shipp, So., WR, Charlotte, N.C. – (Bio)

NC State

Head Coach Dave Doeren – (Bio)

CJ Bailey, So., QB, Miami, Fla. – (Bio)

Brandon Cleveland, Sr., DT, Tampa, Fla. – (Bio)

Caden Fordham, Gr., LB, Ponte Vedra, Fla. – (Bio)

Justin Joly, Sr., TE, Brewster, N.Y. – (Bio)

Virginia Tech

Head Coach Brent Pry – (Bio)

Kyron Drones, R-Sr., QB, Houston, Texas – (Bio)

Donavon Greene, Gr., WR, Mount Airy, N.C. – (Bio)

Kelvin Gilliam Jr., R-Sr., DL, Richmond, Va. – (Bio)

Jaden Keller, R-Sr., LB, Bristol, Va. – (Bio)

ACC Football

2025 ACC Football Championship Game in Primetime Once Again

The 2025 ACC Football Championship Game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 6, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on ABC. The league’s football championship game will showcase the top two teams based on regular-season conference winning percentage.

The 8 p.m. ET kickoff marks the 16th time in the last 17 years that the game will be held in primetime. Since its inception in 2005, a total of 14 different teams have competed in the championship game.

Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, has hosted 14 of the last 15 ACC Football Championship Games. The ACC, Carolina Panthers, and the Charlotte Sports Foundation have an agreement to keep the championship game in Charlotte through the 2030 season.

The winner of the conference championship game has advanced to the National Championship Game or competed in the College Football Playoff in nine of the last 12 seasons, including both of the two participating teams last year, with the ACC being one of only three multi-bid leagues.

Strongest Non-Conference Schedule Again in 2025

ACC teams are scheduled to play 26 games against fellow Power 4 Conference opponents and Notre Dame in 2025, the most of any conference by at least eight games.

ACC teams are set to play 14 non-conference games against teams ranked in both the final 2024 College Football Rankings and the 2024 Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll.

ACC teams will play 35 non-conference games against opponents that appeared in a bowl game last year, including eight against teams that made the 12-team College Football Playoff.

ACC teams are scheduled to play 16 non-conference games against teams in ESPN’s 2025 Way-Too-Early Top 25.

ACC Owns Labor Day Once Again

The ACC is the only league to compete across five days – Thursday through Monday – during Week 1 of the college football season.

Week 1 includes six games against P4 opponents – no other conference has more.

The ACC will once again anchor Labor Day Weekend on Monday night with North Carolina playing host to TCU, as Bill Belichick makes his North Carolina debut with the Tar Heels hosting TCU.

It marks the 16th consecutive Labor Day game for the ACC (excluding the 2020 COVID season), and the 19th time since the tradition began with Florida State vs. Miami in 2005.

ACC Football Fridays

ACC football is set to dominate Fridays this fall, with a league-record 12 games scheduled for Fridays in 2025, the most of any conference.

12 of the ACC’s 17 football programs will participate in at least one primetime Friday night game.

Georgia Tech’s season-opening contest at Colorado on August 29 is one of two ACC games set for the first Friday of play in the 2025 season.

ACC is the Conference of Quarterbacks

The ACC is the Conference of Quarterbacks, with the return of full-time starters Cade Klubnik at Clemson, Haynes King at Georgia Tech, Kevin Jennings at SMU, Eli Holstein at Pitt, Kyron Drones at Virginia Tech, CJ Bailey at NC State and Tommy Castellanos at Florida State.

Five ACC quarterbacks were ranked in ESPN’s Top 15 QBs in College Football in 2025 – Cade Klubnik of Clemson, Carson Beck of Miami, Haynes King of Georgia Tech, Kevin Jennings of SMU and Darian Mensah of Duke.

The ACC features nine of the top 30 quarterback transfers heading into the 2025 season and has seen a strong influx of talent at the position, including notable names like Carson Beck (Miami), Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (California), Darian Mensah (Duke), Miller Moss (Louisville), Steve Angeli and Rickie Collins (Syracuse), Dylan Lonergan (Boston College), Chandler Morris (Virginia), Gio Lopez (North Carolina), Devin Brown (California), Daniel Kaelin (Virginia), and Deshawn Purdie (Wake Forest).

Since 2018, the ACC is the only conference to have had at least one QB drafted in the 1st round in 6 different drafts.

ACC is Loaded with Preeminent Players Heading into 2025

The ACC is stacked with preeminent players again heading into the 2025 season.

Five ACC players are ranked on ESPN’s list of 25 non-QB playmakers to watch.

ACC has 10 of the top 50 best players in college football (PFF College 50).

ACC has 1 of the 3 top returning players across six different positions (Pro Football Focus).

ACC has 3 of the top 10 teams in the 247Sports 2025 Transfer Football Team Rankings.

ACC has 22 of the top 100 transfers in the 247Sports 2025 College Football Transfer Portal Top Prospects.

Top returners include: Desmond Reid, RB (Pitt); Francis Mauigoa, OT (Miami); Isaiah Nwokobia, S (SMU); Caleb Weaver, S (Duke); Avieon Terrell, CB (Clemson); Kyle Louis, LB (Pitt); Isaac Brown, RB (Louisville); Sammy Brown, LB (Clemson); T.J. Parker, DE (Clemson); Peter Woods, DT (Clemson); Luke Petitbon, OL (Florida State); Monroe Mills, OT (Virginia); Jamal Haynes, RB (Georgia Tech); Demond Claiborne, RB (Wake Forest); Antonio Williams, WR (Clemson).

Impact transfers ranked in the Top 100 include: Duce Robinson, WR (Florida State); Will Heldt, DE (Clemson); Eric Rivers, WR (Georgia Tech); Ethan O’Connor, CB (Miami); CJ Daniels, WR (Miami); Charles Brantley, CB (Miami); Thaddeus Dixon, CB (North Carolina); Fa’alili Fa’amoe, OL (Wake Forest); Daniel King, OT (North Carolina); Khmori House, LB (North Carolina); Zechariah Poyser, S (Miami); Micah Pettus, OT (Florida State); David Blay, DL (Miami).

