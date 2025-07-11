Alvin Major Tawney, of Hillsville, Virginia; a devoted family man, returned to be with his Heavenly Father on July 9, 2025, at the age of 70. Born on January 16, 1955, in the heart of Virginia, Alvin’s life was a testament to hard work, dedication, and the love he had for his family and friends.

Alvin’s journey began in Virginia, where he was born to parents Lyman and Evelyn Songer Tawney. He grew up alongside his loving sisters, Brenda Cox, Debbie Nance, Bonnie Woolwine, and was predeceased by his parents, grandson, Dakota Tawney; and sister Gloria Horn. Alvin’s life was enriched by the joys of family, including his special nephew, Timothy Woolwine. His legacy continues through his devoted wife, Dorothy Tawney, his sons Alvin Major Tawney Jr., Alvin Lyman Tawney, Brian Tawney (Kelly), his daughter, Melissa Turpin (Shawn), his adored grandchildren, Austin, Emily, Matthew, Jake, Reece, Bella, and his precious great-grandchildren.

For 28 years, Alvin was a respected employee at Volvo, where he was known for his unwavering work ethic and commitment to excellence. His colleagues will remember him as a man who brought dedication and integrity to every aspect of his work. Alvin was a man of faith. Alvin’s passions extended beyond his professional and spiritual life. He had a deep appreciation for old cars, reveling in their history and design. His love for the outdoors was evident to anyone who visited his home, as he took immense pride in maintaining a pristine yard, nurturing his garden, and tending to his flower beds. Alvin’s connection with nature was a reflection of his belief in beauty and order. Hoot-Hoot, Alvin’s beloved furbaby, was a constant companion and brought immeasurable joy to his life. Their bond was a true example of the unconditional love and loyalty that pets provide.

The family will receive friends at a time of visitation on Monday, July 14, 2025 from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM in Kendall Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be conducted to celebrate the life of Alvin on Monday, July 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM in Kendall Funeral Home with Bishop Jon Passic presiding. A guestbook is available to send condolences to the family by visiting www.kendallfuneralhome.com The staff of Kendall Funeral Home are honored to serve the Tawney family.