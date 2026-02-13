Alvin Ray Ward, Sr., age 59 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, February 11, 2026 in his home. Born November 6, 1966, he was the son of Bobby Lee Ward and the late Joyce K. Ward.

Alvin is survived by his

Father – Bobby Lee Ward – Pulaski

Brother – Timothy L. (Nicole) Ward – Pulaski

Children – Alvin Ray Ward II (Christy) – Dublin, Christopher Robin Ward – Dublin

Grandchildren – Brandon Ramos (Audrey) – Narrows Kaiden Ward, Briella Ward – Both of Pulaski

Great Grandson – Oliver Ramos – Narrows

Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Alvin lived his life to the fullest, and enjoyed working in a host of different jobs, from chauffeur to concrete truck driver. He had many hobbies, including golf and painting. He lived in Ohio, Maryland, and found his way back home to Pulaski in 2025.

He loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Alvin fought a courageous fight against cancer in the last few months of his life. He kept a positive attitude and fought the good fight. The family would like to thank Wytheville Hospice for their excellent care for Alvin during this time.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating directly to Bower Funeral home to help with the cost of his arrangements. To sign Alvin’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

A private family burial at Ray Cemetery,Pulaski County will follow at a later date.

Bower Funeral Home and Crematory in Pulaski will be serving the Ward family