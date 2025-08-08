American Jet Sport Association returns to Claytor Lake

The summer-favorite jet ski racing event brings competitors from across the

East Coast to Pulaski County for the third year.

DUBLIN, Va. — The American Jet Sport Association prepares to rumble the New River Valley with the familiar sound of jet skis for the third consecutive year on Aug. 16 and 17.

“We are thrilled to return to Pulaski County,” said Brad Adams, a partner with AJSA. “Claytor Lake State Park offers a great venue for the race. The location draws racers from northern states, which adds to the competition.”

Claytor Lake State Park, the northernmost venue of the Southern Summer Series, offers a convenient location along Interstate 81—a perfect midpoint for AJSA veterans from the South to compete against racers from northern states and Canada.

“Claytor Lake offers a fantastic on-water experience for our racers,” Adams said. “The area in front of the state park offers great track and water access. One of the best things about the site is the visibility for spectators to view the whole track.”

AJSA encourages spectators to be involved, giving visitors a chance to get up close and personal with all the action.

“Spectators can experience a personal pit walkthrough where they can see jet skis and talk to racers,” Adams added. “The racing action will not disappoint. We have multi-time world champions that will race and lay it all on the line.”

This year’s event will feature a three-discipline format to showcase sprint, traditional closed course, and slalom racing. Sprint racing allows jet skiers to focus on their speed, while traditional and slalom racing gives racers a chance to show their finesse with a mix of tight turns and straightaways.

“Racers will have to prove their ability over three disciplines, so I’m excited to see the level of competition,” Adams said.

The high-energy event brings a lot more than adrenaline to the region.

“Over the past two years, attendance has grown,” said Laura Walters, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “These racers talk to other jet skiers about racing here. They bring teams and families that camp and utilize restaurants and facilities here in the county.”

Economic impact and a family-friendly environment are two of many reasons county officials enjoy hosting the event year after year.

“Claytor Lake is one of the favorite venues in the region for AJSA races,” Walters said. “We foresee this event growing and continuing for years to come.”

Racers hit the water at 9 a.m. and finish around 4 p.m. on both Aug. 16 and 17. AJSA expects a high number of competitors at the event, which will feature a double elimination format.

Spectators are permitted to bring their own chairs and refreshments, and will have access to several food trucks at the venue. Visitors will only need to pay the standard $7 state park entrance fee to catch all the action.

Alongside the professional event, local businesses have an opportunity to participate in the AJSA event and support Pulaski County students. Beginning on Friday, Aug. 15 at 8 a.m., registered local businesses and organizations can hit the water as a team to compete for bragging rights.

Competing in teams of three, four, or five, participating organizations will compete in a time trial race for a good cause. All team-registration proceeds will go toward the Pulaski County Access to Community College Education Program. The program covers tuition for graduating Pulaski County High School seniors that attend New River Community College for two years. Registration costs $200 per competitor.

Racing will conclude around 2 p.m. with an awards ceremony and cookout.