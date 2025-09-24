February 10, 1963 – September 23, 2025

Andrew Miles Hamblin, 62, of Dublin, passed away on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Lloyd, Jr. and Nancy Carter Hamblin; and his wife’s parents, Harman and Elizabeth Akers.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sheila Hamblin; son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Breanne Hamblin; daughters, Susan Price and Maranda Hamblin; grandchildren, Mary Beth Duncan Hamblin, Dakota Harrison and Atlas Hamblin; brothers, Michael C. Hamblin and Roger L. Hamblin (Martha); and many other relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Rockford Community Church in Fairlawn. Memorial services will begin at 3 p.m. with Ginny Tompkins officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rockford Community Church.

The Hamblin family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.