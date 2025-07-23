Anita Louise Schrader, age 85, a resident of Heritage Hall in Blacksburg, died July 7, 2025. She was born on February 6, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Katherine Edmonds Schrader and the late Stanley Garnett Schrader. Anita was a graduate of the Pulaski High School class of 1960, and was an active visitor to Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church, before her illness.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Patsy Schrader Morris, special aunt Evelyn Schrader Wilson, special cousins, Peggy Folden Lewark, Harry Frederick Folden, Jr., and Walter Howard “Rocky” Schrader.

She is survived by nieces, Evelyn Marie (Lisa) Morris, Vivian Ruth Morris, nephew Timothy Alan Morris, great niece, Audrey Eve Morris, great grand niece Madeline Ruth Goff, cousins, Gloria Jean Folden Bateman, Susan Schrader (Beau) Guthrie, David Edward Lewark, Anne Elizabeth Schrader (John) Peters, Andrew (Lacie) Schrader, Elliot Andrew Schrader, and Lucas Alexander Schrader.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Susan Schrader Guthrie officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

