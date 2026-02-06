APCo prepared for winter wind gusts and potential power outages

Situation

Appalachian Power Company (APCo) is prepared for a storm expected to impact part of Appalachian Power’s service territory beginning Friday evening into Saturday evening, which could cause power outages.

The greatest concern is predicted wind gusts of 45-55 mph and subzero wind chills in parts of Virginia’s New River Valley area.

Snow showers are expected to continue through the weekend. Although the snow is predicted to be light in most areas, 4-8 inches are possible in the Charleston, W.Va. area. This accumulation may cause some travel challenges during any restoration activity.

Severe Weather Safety Reminders

APCo crews are staged and ready to respond if outages occur. Please prepare now:

· Assemble or refresh an emergency kit: non-perishable food, water, flashlight, batteries, battery-powered radio, first-aid kit, required medications, portable chargers, extra cash, blankets, warm clothes and maps. Include pet food and medications.

· Develop and review an emergency plan for your household, especially if you rely on electricity for medical needs. Check on elderly neighbors.

· If using a generator, follow the manufacturer’s instructions, do not plug it into a wall outlet, run it outdoors and away from windows/doors and ensure working carbon monoxide detectors are in place.

· Stay away from downed lines and anything they may be touching. Call 911 and Appalachian Power at 800-956-4237 immediately to report any safety hazards.

· Make sure your contact information is up to date at AppalachianPower.com/Account.

· Note: Forecasts, threat areas, timeframes and intensities may change.

Staying Connected

· Sign up for Outage Alerts for updates on outages and estimated restoration times (ETRs).

· Download APCo’s free mobile app to easily report an outage or hazard.

· Visit AppalachianPower.com/OutageMap for outage locations and ETRs.

· Follow Appalachian Power on Facebook, X and Instagram for restoration updates.

Next Update

Information will be provided at AppalachianPower.com and through our other communication channels as it becomes available.