Apco proposes $135 million upgrade to boost reliability for Virginia customers

ROANOKE, Va. – Appalachian Power Company (APCo) filed with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) a comprehensive plan for improving power grid reliability and resiliency. Importantly, APCo is not requesting rate increases at this stage, ensuring customers benefit without immediate cost impact.

The first phase of APCo’s Grid Transformation Plan includes improvements to the local distribution system that delivers energy to homes and small businesses. This work includes building new substations, upgrading equipment, and installing distribution automation circuit reconfiguration (DACR) technology that reduces the number of customers impacted and speeds up restoration when an outage occurs.

“The first phase of improving reliability for our customers began in 2024 after the SCC approved our enhanced vegetation management program. These investments will further reduce power outages and interruptions for customers while also making the grid more secure and resilient,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer.

DACR uses technology that detects a power outage and automatically reroutes the power within seconds, minimizing the number of people affected. Crews are also able to pinpoint what needs to be repaired to restore power, reducing time spent diagnosing an outage’s cause and leading to faster power restoration than without the technology.

Since 2018, APCo has installed DACR on nearly 200 circuits throughout its service territory.

Proactively upgrading distribution equipment and investing in new substations will minimize the impact that major storms and extreme weather have on customers.

APCo’s Grid Transformation Plan supports economic development, community growth and the addition of renewable energy resources while increasing the safety of the public and workers in and around its facilities and equipment. In the first stage of this plan, APCo plans to invest approximately $135 million over three years.