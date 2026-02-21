Arnold Matthew Cox, Jr.
Arnold Matthew Cox, Jr., age 71 of Pulaski passed away Monday, February 16, 2026. Born May 1, 1954 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Arnold Matthew Cox & Betty Jean Nunn Cox. He was also preceded in death by his son Justin Cox.
Arnold is survived by his
Wife – Lee Ellen Hicks Cox – Pulaski
Like a Son – Mike Rorrer -Pulaski
Grandson – Tanner and Tyler
Brothers – Freddie (Margaret) Cox – Cox’s Hollow, Jackie Cox – Cox’s Hollow, Jeffrey (TJ) Cox – Cox’s Hollow
Nieces and Nephews – Joseph Cox, Sara Cox, Kevin Cox, Travis Cox, Lucas Cox and Joseph Burcham
Great Nieces – Liliana and Teagan
A Memorial service may be held at later date.
