Arnold Matthew Cox, Jr., age 71 of Pulaski passed away Monday, February 16, 2026. Born May 1, 1954 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Arnold Matthew Cox & Betty Jean Nunn Cox. He was also preceded in death by his son Justin Cox.

Arnold is survived by his

Wife – Lee Ellen Hicks Cox – Pulaski

Like a Son – Mike Rorrer -Pulaski

Grandson – Tanner and Tyler

Brothers – Freddie (Margaret) Cox – Cox’s Hollow, Jackie Cox – Cox’s Hollow, Jeffrey (TJ) Cox – Cox’s Hollow

Nieces and Nephews – Joseph Cox, Sara Cox, Kevin Cox, Travis Cox, Lucas Cox and Joseph Burcham

Great Nieces – Liliana and Teagan

A Memorial service may be held at later date.

