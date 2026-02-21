Arnold Matthew Cox, Jr.

bower FHArnold Matthew Cox, Jr., age 71 of Pulaski passed away Monday, February 16, 2026. Born May 1, 1954 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Arnold Matthew Cox & Betty Jean Nunn Cox. He was also preceded in death by his son Justin Cox.

 

Arnold is survived by his

 

Wife – Lee Ellen Hicks Cox – Pulaski

 

Like a Son – Mike Rorrer -Pulaski

 

Grandson – Tanner and Tyler

 

Brothers – Freddie (Margaret) Cox – Cox’s Hollow, Jackie Cox – Cox’s Hollow, Jeffrey (TJ) Cox – Cox’s Hollow

 

Nieces and Nephews – Joseph Cox, Sara Cox, Kevin Cox, Travis Cox, Lucas Cox and Joseph Burcham

 

Great Nieces – Liliana and Teagan

 

A Memorial service may be held at later date.

 

To sign Arnold’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

 