Arrest made in cemetery vandalism

Virginia State Police has arrested a 31-year-old Bristol man and charged him with 17 counts of Injury to Cemetery. Seth Williams, 31, of Bristol, Va., is currently being held at the Abingdon Regional Jail.

The charges are tied to vandalism which occurred early yesterday morning (Feb. 5, 2026) at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, located at 19415 Lee Highway (Route 11) in Abingdon, Va.

The initial investigation indicates a 2016-2018 white Toyota Corolla drove through the cemetery sometime between 12:29 a.m. and 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning. The initial damage estimate exceeds $10,000.

The incident remains under investigation.