Arrest made in Saturday stabbing

At 9:48 pm on Friday, March 7, 2025, Pulaski Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in the 300 block of Washington Square in the Town of Pulaski, VA.

Officers were met on the scene by a female victim with injuries, who was immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The suspect, Avery Jaleel Hargrave, was located on March 8, 2025 and arrested by this agency for Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released. Anyone with information should contact Sergeant T.P. Croteau at (540)994-8680 or Captain R.E. Riddle at (540)994-8609.