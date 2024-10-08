Arrest made in sexual assault case

RADFORD – On Friday, October 4th the Radford City Police Department arrested Bryant Sylvester Weaver in connection to a sexual assault investigation that was reported on October 2nd, 2024.

The victim was reported to have been providing a cleaning service to a residence in the 200 block of Forest Avenue on the afternoon of October 1st when the assault occurred.

Through further investigation, the suspect was identified as Weaver. It was determined that numerous crimes had been committed, subsequently leading to Weaver’s arrest.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cross at the Radford City Police Department (540) 267-3191.

Weaver was charged with the following and is currently being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

Charges include: 5 Counts of Strangulation, Distribution of Schedule I/II, 2 Counts of Forcible Sodomy, Attempted Rape, Abduction With Intent To Defile, Assault and Battery.