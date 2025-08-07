Attention PCHS reserved seating ticket holders!
Attention Cougar Football Fans!
If you’ve purchased reserved seating tickets for Pulaski County High School football games, we kindly ask that you reach out to Kim Alger to confirm your seating for the upcoming season.
As we work to fill the very big shoes of Fran Shelton, who faithfully handled this for many years and sadly passed away this past year, we want to ensure we’re honoring his legacy by continuing to take great care of our loyal fans.
We especially want to make sure that those who have supported Cougar Football year after year are able to keep their same seats.
Please contact Kim at kalger@pcva.us or 540-643-0230 at your earliest convenience. Thank you for your continued support of PCHS Football!
—
Scott Vest
Athletic & Activities Director
Pulaski County High School