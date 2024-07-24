Beatrice Diane Williams, 71 of Pulaski, died Monday, July 22, 2024.

Diane had an endless lover for her family. She had a great love of horses, Suzuki 185s and anything fun. She had a love and passion for writing poetry. Most of all she loved Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bea and Bill Draper.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law Cody and Tyler Parton; Chandlar (Chesnie) Cox, granddaughter; Rosalyn Cox, great-granddaughter; Dante Cauthen, grandson; Kristen Cauthen, granddaughter; Teri and Javan Reynolds, daughter and son-in-law; Morgan and Rebeca, granddaughters; husband James Michael Williams and sons, Jamie and Jeremy Williams; grandsons Josh, Noah (Hayley), Dominic Williams; granddaughter Jessica Williams; great-granddaughter Aurora Williams; brother Bill Draper Jr. and Christine and lots of loved cousins and family.

The family will notify everyone when the graveside ceremony will be conducted.

2King 20:5

“I will heal you, three days from now you will get out and go to the Temple of the Lord.”