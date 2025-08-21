Belva Mae Alexander Smith, 95, Pulaski, VA passed away on Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at Lewis Gale Hospital, Pulaski.

She was predeceased by her parents, Charles S. and Ada L. Alexander, her husband, Palmer D. “Buddy” Smith, all of her siblings and their spouses: Bea Smith(Sherman) Jessie King, Clinton Alexander(Edna), Earlyne Gardner (Carl), Bonnie Kemp(Barney), Kate Trail(Raymond), and Maven Alexander (Freida), and a son, Charles D. (Chuck) Smith.

She is survived by her sons, Barry D. (Sara), Gary D., Randall D., and Kelly L.(Tonya), and the loves of her live, her granddaughters: Brea Miller, Niki Dalton (Jerod), Kayla Anderson (Ryan), Chandra Smith, Torrey Martin (Jonathan), and Chelsey Smith, and her great grandchildren: Blake Dalton (Maci), Brock Dalton, Dylan (Aline) Millette-Miller, Brynn Dalton, Layla Hall, Colton Hall , Coral Anderson, and Reid Anderson, and many nieces and nephews.

A life-long, dedicated member of Memorial Baptist Church, she tended nursery for many years and attended the Adult Sunday School class. She enjoyed reading all her life and was happiest spending time with family.

Visitation will be held at Seagle Funeral Home on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at 10:00 with funeral immediately following at 11:00 with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Burial will be in Thornspring United Methodist Church Cemetery on Thornspring Church Road, Pulaski, VA.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com