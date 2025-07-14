Bernard Darnell Anderson, age 77 of Hiwassee passed away Saturday, July 12, 2025 at the Lewis Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born July 6, 1948 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Bernard Walter Anderson & Emma Maxine Hall Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his son Dallas Walter Anderson and grandson Dylan Anderson.

Bernard is survived by his

Wife – Anita Chrisley Anderson

Children – Pamela (Randy) Jones, Cindy Huckabee, Jody (Vanessa) Stephens

Grandchildren – Caitlin Mack, Justin Davis, Michael Jones, Summer Stephens, Shaunna Truitt, Haley Shumaker, Kayla Quesenberry, Cody Stephens, & Madison Stephens.

Great Grandchildren – Chloe Stephens, Jaxon Jones, Emersyn Mack, Elenore Shumaker, Carson Davis, Carter Davis, Everlly Shumaker, Vera Jones, Woodrow Jones, Mykel Anderson, Isabella Anderson, & Corbin Anderson

Sisters – Kathy Dean, Regina (Kenneth) White

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 16, 2025 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. with a brief memorial service to follow with Pastor John Kellam officiating. Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the Anchor of Faith Memorial Church (P.O. Box 242, Hiwassee, VA 24347).

