Betty Ann Johnson Montgomery, age 87 of Pulaski, died Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at her residence, following a short illness. Betty was born on April 12, 1937 in South Carolina, and was the daughter of the late Johnnie Elizabeth Boyne Johnson and the late Alvin Emmerson Johnson. In keeping with Betty's wishes, she was taken to the family cemetery in Georgia, where she was tenderly laid to rest. There will be no local services here in Pulaski, however, all those who knew Betty will remember her positive attitude, her unwavering energy, and her infectious laughter.