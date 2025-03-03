February 22, 1936

February 27, 2025

Betty Farmer McPeak, 89, of Fairlawn, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Farmer; husband, Charles A. McPeak, Sr; daughter, Patricia McPeak Bishop; brothers, David Farmer, Pete Farmer, Vernon Farmer, Emmett Farmer, Ed Farmer, and Mac Farmer; and sisters, Belle Furrow, Mary Alger and Lillie Nester

Survivors include her daughters, Pam Lyons (Tommy), Charlotte McGinnis, and Sharon Overstreet; sons, Chris “Moe” McPeak and Charles McPeak, Jr; grandchildren, Mandy, Jessie, Steven, Thomas, Jessica, and Laura; great grandchildren, Guin, Ben, Geoff, Aliyah, Arianna, Levi, and Bethany; special nieces, Betty Graham and Pat Odham; and many other relatives and friends

The family will receive friends from 11 until 12 pm on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will follow with Pastor Doug Testerman officiating.

The McPeak family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com