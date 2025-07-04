In Loving Memory of Betty Jo Trivett Quesenberry

On June 28, 2025, at the young age of 90, Betty Jo Trivett Quesenberry — known as “Betty” to some, but affectionately called “ReRe” by many — left her earthly body to reunite in heaven with her beloved husband Frank, her cherished son Blaine, her parents Blaine and Mary Pack Trivett, and her dear sister Mary Lea (known as Sissy).

Betty was born and raised in Clintwood, Virginia — a fact she was immensely proud of — and was the eldest of three daughters. She remained close to her sisters throughout her life, especially Carole Clark and the late Mary Lea Byer, with whom she shared weekly phone calls and helped organize family reunions to keep their bond strong.

She attended Radford College, where she majored in Home Economics, before marrying Frank Quesenberry on July 7, 1956. The couple settled in Pulaski, Virginia, and raised two children, Teresa and Blaine. After Frank’s passing, Betty formed a deep bond with neighbors and in-laws, Lilly and Ewell Quesenberry, whom she lovingly cared for until their passing.

Betty’s later years were marked by an energy and independence that defied her age. Her family finally convinced her to carry a cell phone just to keep up with her—though she seldom answered it! Always on the go, Betty loved traveling with Sunshine Tours, volunteering at the Pulaski Hospital front desk, spending time at the senior center, and helping others — often driving fellow seniors to their appointments. She had a gift for sewing and was especially talented at cross-stitch. She also proudly participated in a walking club, claiming she walked five miles a day—though her family suspects she did just as much socializing as strolling!

Betty’s faith was a central part of her life. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in Pulaski and never hesitated to talk about her eternal home. Each Thanksgiving, she’d gently remind her family that she wouldn’t be around forever — a phrase that became so familiar it turned into an inside joke. Her family even began “claiming” her belongings with stickers long before her passing, in loving jest. She found great comfort in the promise of being reunited with loved ones and is now embraced by extended family in heaven: brothers-in-law Ezra “Buddy” Quesenberry, Charles “Mac” Clarke, Bert Byer, and dear friend Judy Smith — her partner in mischief at English Meadows, where the two quickly became inseparable.

Betty leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and service. Her devoted daughter Teresa and son-in-law Danny Talbert of Pulaski will carry on her memory, sharing countless stories that make us all smile — including Betty’s early doubts about Danny because of his long hair! In her later years, Teresa ensured her mother received the best care, advocating for her during her transition to English Meadows and handling the emotional sale of her home with grace. Betty’s voice continued to be heard through Teresa, even when Betty could no longer speak for herself.

Her granddaughters, Heather Rupe of Harrisonburg and Jessica McConnell of Knoxville, hold dear the memories of stringing beans under the big shade tree. Though Betty was self-sufficient in many ways, she relied on Heather for clock resets and remote control help — her own personal IT department. Betty especially loved the story behind her nickname “ReRe,” which Jessica gave her as a child, and she wore the name proudly.

She relished watching her granddaughters grow into women and start families of their own. She welcomed Jamie Rupe and Scott McConnell into the family with open arms — and occasional jokes about needing a shave! Her heart was full with the arrival of great-grandchildren Corey and Lily Rupe, whom she adored and would be so proud of today. Later, when Blaine and his wife Shelby blessed her with grandson Will Quesenberry of Roanoke, Betty was overjoyed. She adored that he was named after her dear Frank!

Family gatherings, holidays, and reunions were Betty’s favorite times, and she created lifelong memories for those who gathered around her. She is also survived by her loving sister Carole Clark of Suffolk, sister-in-law Bonnie Quesenberry of Southern Pines, SC, and many nieces and nephews who adored her: Scott and Christa Clarke, Carole Blaine and Lamont Williams, Kathy Sutherland, Michael Byer, James Quesenberry, Amy and Mitch Brown, and Donna Deck.

In a beautiful twist of irony, Betty’s greatest wish was to be remembered. She spent time documenting her life in stories for her family — yet in her final years, dementia took her memories long before her body let go. Still, her spirit remained: radiant, generous, and unforgettable. Many joked that Betty would outlive us all — and in many ways, she will. Her stories, her faith, and her love will live on in those who knew her.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, July 12 at Seagle Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following, officiated by Reverend David Osbourn. Betty will be laid to rest beside her husband and son at Highland Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Scott Clarke, Michael Byer, James Quesenberry, Chuck Morris, Jamie Bentley, and Anthony Akers.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Pulaski Senior Center, 106 N. Washington Avenue Pulaski, VA 24301 — a place that brought her so much joy and purpose. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700