‘Big Dawg Sports Talk’ back for a third run starting Monday

By MIKE WILLIAMS

Patriot Publishing

Rick Watson is hoping the third time really is the charm.

The former Pulaski County Cougar is bringing back his “Big Dawg Sports Talk” for yet a third run – this time as an independent production on YouTube, Spotify and Apple.

“Big Dawg Sports Talk” had been a radio staple in the New River Valley for the better part of 15 years when it suddenly disappeared from the radio dial late last year.

Changes in the radio landscape helped lead Watson to decide he was kind of done with it.

“It had gone for 10 years the first time, from 2001 to 2010,” Watson recalled. “My job at Radford University (Director of Broadcasting and radio voice of the Highlanders men’s basketball team) went full time so I left the radio station.”

While Watson was “done” with the show, his listeners apparently weren’t – and they made sure to make that known to radio officials.

“They called me up in 2020, in the middle of COVID, and said, ‘Every time we go out, people talk about your show.’ They asked if I would want to bring the show back and I said, ‘Yeah, why not,’” Watson exclaimed.

Due to his job at RU, Watson said he had to move the “Big Dawg” to mornings. “That’s why I went from the afternoon show the first 10 years to mornings. I was up early with my kids so I was already conditioned to a morning schedule.”

“We did that for four and a half years and then it ended. I was like, okay, you know what, I had a good run with it for almost 15 years,” Watson reflected.

“You know the radio stations down here have been great, they’ve been fine. But there were some struggles and you kept hearing things were going to change and eventually they did,” Watson said.

Enter Bill Roth, the “Voice of the Hokies” for going on 30 years. Roth is also a friend and mentor to Watson.

Roth had urged Watson to go independent with the “Big Dawg” show for some time.

“Bill said I should have done this a long time ago,” Watson said.

“There are a lot of podcasts and shows, but nobody’s really doing the YouTube part, having guests come in and you can view it, plus offer it along with Spotify and Apple,” Watson said.

After the radio show ended the second go-round, Watson said Roth kept telling him, “What about just doing it. Just take the show and make it your own?”

Watson said he still wasn’t sold on the idea, but he remained interested.

“So, about three months ago I posted a little thing up on my Facebook page … ‘So everybody, I’m thinking about doing this.’ The response was overwhelming,” Watson said.

“I got something like 11,000 interactions with that post and I thought, ‘Really!? Really!? And that gave me a little bit of gumption.”

After that, Watson started doing his research and saw examples of what people can turn it into.

“I said, let’s just go for it!”

The new “Big Dawg Sports Talk with Rick Watson” airs for the first time in its new format Monday, Aug. 11 from 6 to 8:30 a.m. – again on YouTube, Spotify and Apple.

Now convinced there is a demand for it, Watson is ready to go on Monday.

“I really enjoy the format and I’ve got all the regular guests coming back and Bill (Roth) will be on the first show. I’m up early. After the show I can get to my job at Radford on time. I’m just going to do my thing and see if I can make anything of it,” Watson said.

His biggest concern going in is the technology involved and THE CAMERA!

“I’ve got to get used to the camera. That will be a little different,” Watson said. “I’ll go on the first show and tell everyone, ‘Listen, I’m an audio guy – a radio guy. Give me a little time to get used to the video thing.’ We’re going to have some ‘happy accidents.’”

Watson noted the advantages of this new streaming way of watching television afforded by YouTube.

“It’s taking over regular television,” he said.

“If you have Spotify or Apple, it’s like listening to the radio. Every new car has it now,” Watson explained, noting how on radio many people would ask him, ‘How’d that conversation go? I drove down the road a little and lost it.’

“Not anymore,” he said.

Plus, all the “Big Dawg” podcasts will be archived, so if you miss a show you can go back and either watch it or just listen to it.

By going the streaming route, Watson also has so many new options.

“Nobody can tell you no now,” Watson said, which was some times the case with radio.

“Now if I strike up a conversation on Saturday with Dwight Vick about college football, I can say, ‘Hey Dwight, let’s just go live right now.’ YouTube eats it up. They want all the content you can give them. And no one can tell me no,” said Watson.

Watson is also planning on several special shows separate of the morning show.

He’ll produce his show from his Riner home.

“I’ve got the microphones, monitors and camera. I’ve seen these YouTube success stories and a lot of these people have never had any broadcasting experience at all,” Watson said.

While Watson is grateful to have all his old guests back, there is one big part of the old “Big Dawg” that will be missing.

“The only downside I’ve seen in this is the music, which was a big part of the show before,” Watson lamented. “You can’t do that with YouTube due to all the licenses.”

Audience participation is another BIG part of the “Big Dawg.” Always has and Watson hopes it will continue to be. His future success with the new show depends on it.

“Audience has always been a big part of the show and will continue to be. It will be bigger now than ever. I need the audience to “like” things, text and chat and above all to subscribe.”

Watson said not too many people would call during the early morning show before, but they did text and he hopes that will continue and even grow this time.

Watson will have links up so listeners – and viewers – can find the show on either of the three platforms. Of course you can also just search for “Big Dawg Sports Talk with Rick Watson” and you’ll find it.

“Find it, like it and subscribe, subscribe, subscribe. It’s free,” urged Watson.

So, starting Monday morning, the “Big Dawg” comes back to the New River Valley for a third visit all modern and digital.

“Nothing really changes. It’s still everybody’s show – just now you get to see my ugly face. I’m surprised people still want the show around.”