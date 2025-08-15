Billie J. Gilbert (Seltz), 94, mother of Nancy J. Clark of Titusville, PA, went home to her Lord and Savior on August 13, 2025. She passed away peacefully at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville with her daughter Nancy at her side.

Born on April 22, 1931, in Highpoint, NC, Billie was the daughter of Edie Mae and Lacy Hubert Seltz of Dublin, VA. Billie earned her LPN license at Marion, Ohio with further training in Columbus. She married Willis Don Gilbert on May 14, 1949, and they shared 68 years together.

Billie attended the Draper Valley Presbyterian Church in Virginia for many years, serving as the church historian. After moving to Titusville, to live closer to her daughter, Billie attended Titusville Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon. Don and Billie enjoyed retirement on Buxton Road in Cherrytree Township for several years before moving to Southwoods Assisted Living.

In her younger days, Billie enjoyed creative writing, painting, music, and was a voracious reader. She took great pleasure in the beauty of the Virginia and West Virginia mountains, especially in the colorful Autumn months. During the summers, Billie frequently shared beach vacations with her daughter, sister, granddaughter, and close friends. Her freshly baked rolls are still a family legend.

Billie is survived by her daughter, Nancy Clark (Doug) of Titusville; her siblings, Doris Radcliffe (Clarence) of Dublin, VA, Jack Seltz (Francis) also of Dublin; her 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don, her son Elic, and her brother James Seltz.

The family extends a heartfelt thanks to the caregivers and staff at Southwoods Assisted Living for their warm, kind and loving care they provided to Don and Billie during their five years of residence. Also, a special thanks to Hospice of Crawford County, PA.

Billie Joyce Gilbert will be buried by her husband’s side in Draper Valley Church Cemetery. Services will be scheduled there for a future date.

