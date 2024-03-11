Billye J. Hedge White, 94, of Salem died March 9 in a hospital in Snellville, Georgia. She was a 68-year resident of her beloved home on Forest Lawn Dr. prior to moving to a senior living facility in Snellville, Ga in 2020. She may have been in Georgia, but her heart remained a Salemite.

For all who read this…

I have lived a great life although these last few years have been diﬃcult being away from Salem and friends. I have had the love and support of my wonderful son and his wife, and my greatest companion, Mollye, my beloved dog of 18 years who has joined me.

Born in 1928, I grew up in Dublin Va, on a small farm with my wonderful parents and half of my big family where I was the second youngest of 10. Life was so good back then, although. World War II started and ended. Terrible times for many, including us. Two of my older brothers served in the Navy throughout the war.

I graduated from Dublin High School and then graduated from Roanoke Memorial Hospital School of Professional Nursing. My life as a Registered Nurse was good throughout. My professional life was excellent. I learned so much, moved in many directions, and made many friends. From 20 years as an Operating Room Nurse, to Director of Nursing, then into surgical instrument and operating room supply sales, finally to Marketing Director for Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital before retiring.

My parents, John Buford and Mayme Farmer Hedge are deceased as are six brothers— John Jr., Arnold, Gerald, Tom and Dick and three sisters, Audrey Weeks, Woodie Mady and Ruth Keister Fowler.

I met the love of my life, Robert “Bob” “Shorty” White as a student nurse and we were married 63 years before his death in 2013. Also, our only daughter Vicki White died suddenly in 1996, a terrible loss for me. Most recently my only grandchild Robert “Mat” White in 2022.

Surviving are: my son, Mark Hedge White and his wife Becky Sherlin White of Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Also surviving are my special nieces Carol Asbury and her husband, Bob of Radford, Va.; niece Geraldine Young and her partner Bill Pulley of Blacksburg Va.; Candy Mady of Dublin, Va.; nephew Ron and Becky Mady of Dublin, Va.; Arnold Lee Hedge and of Dublin, Va; Dr. Tom Hedge and Cyd of Porter Ranch, Ca.; Ed White of Columbia, SC.; Fred and Charlotte White of Salem; Lynn White Jr. of Salem, Dale and Kathy White of Roanoke; Christl Garrett, Lori Martin of Roanoke and Cari White Able and Linda White of Salem.

Of special mention is my guardian angel Kay Selman of Roanoke and my two almost like children Gary and Carol Sovine, my neighbors in Salem that helped me stay independent in my Salem home for so long.