Blevins new principal at Pulaski County Middle

Pulaski County Public Schools

Pulaski County Public Schools is pleased to announce that Mrs. Becky Blevins will be the new principal at Pulaski County Middle School, beginning with the 2024-25 school year.

Blevins replaces Rebecah Smith who will transfer to the position of Elementary Instructional Coach/Specialist effective July 1. Smith had served as principal at the middle school since the school opened.

Mrs. Blevins comes to PCMS from Pulaski County High School where she has served as assistant principal since 2020.

“Four years ago when the middle school opened, I wanted to be a part of that team,” Mrs. Blevins said. “I don’t know that I was really ready then to be a principal, and I knew there were still a lot of things I wanted to learn and experience before taking on this responsibility. The past four years have given me the chance to learn and grow professionally. I am very thankful for this opportunity and I’m very excited to take on the challenges we’ll face together as a school and community.”

While she wasn’t born in Pulaski County, Mrs. Blevins and her family have made it their home for the past 29 years. She and her husband, Brian, have raised three sons. Barron and Breaden graduated from PCHS. Their youngest son, Boone, is currently a student at PCHS.

Mrs. Blevins graduated from Patrick Henry-Glade Springs High School with the Class of 1992. She earned a Bachelor Degree from Radford University, majoring in Psychology, in 1996. She earned Virginia Teaching Certifications in Special Education PreK-12 and Administration and Supervision PreK-12, and went to work at Dublin Middle School. She worked there as a Special Education teacher from 2001 through 2012.

From there, Mrs. Blevins moved to Pulaski County High School, where she worked in the Cougar Center from 2012 to 2017. At the start of the new school year in 2017, she was back at Dublin Middle School as an assistant principal. She served in that position from 2017 to 2020.

While teaching, she earned her Masters with a major in Special Education from RU in 2005, then earned her Masters in Educational Leadership from RU in 2009. Mrs. Blevins has also completed a long list of Professional Development training and courses through the years.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Becky Blevins has accepted the position of principal of Pulaski County Middle School beginning, July 1, 2024,” Pulaski County Superintendent of Schools Mr. Rob Graham said. “Mrs. Blevins has been a loyal and dedicated employee in Pulaski County Public Schools, serving in a variety of roles, including but not limited to a teacher and administrator. She’s been an outstanding leader at Pulaski County High School, and we look forward to having her talents and skills, as well as her commitment to high expectations at an outstanding middle school filled with wonderful students and an extremely dedicated and caring staff.

Mrs. Blevins will move into the position at the end of the current school year. While the task can seem like a daunting one, she feels prepared for the job.

“It’s all about being a team and a family,” she said. “We will take care of each other. We will motivate each other. We will inspire each other and our students to reach their full potential each day. We want to cultivate a culture of winning in everything we do. That takes hard work and effort. Discipline is not a punishment; it’s how we go about every task. We want to do everything in our power to ensure that when students move from the middle school to the high school, they do so equipped with the tools they need to be successful. A strong work ethic and integrity go a long way toward accomplishing every goal.”