Bluegrass Music Evening
The Dublin-Radford Ruritan Club is sponsoring a Bluegrass music evening with the band Night Run on October 11th from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at the Dublin United Methodist Church. Music will be held in the church sanctuary, while hot dogs, chips, soft drinks, and dessert will be available in the church Family Life Building. The event and food are free, but donations are encouraged. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Pulaski County Christmas Store and the Radford Elf Shelf.