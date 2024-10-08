Board of Supervisors extends deadline for paying personal property taxes

The Board of Supervisors to extend the Personal Property Tax Deadline for Thirty Days to Provide Citizens and Businesses Additional Time Needed to Make Payment

As Pulaski County and the Commonwealth of Virginia both remain under a declared state of emergency, and as the County is currently contending with the recovery phase of response to Hurricane Helene, the Board of Supervisors understands the financial and economic hardship the flooding has caused many residents and businesses and has passed by resolution a 45-day extension for the Personal Property Tax deadline due on October 15, 2024.

Pursuant to §58.1-3916 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended, the Code of Virginia allows localities by resolution, to extend the deadline for personal property tax collection due to extenuating circumstances.

“We are looking to help our citizens and our businesses during this difficult time of recovery beyond the support we have been facilitating through our first responders, NGOs and volunteers, and on top of what we have been able to secure by way of federal and state programs and resources”, stated Laura Walters, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “This deferment of the deadline helps our citizens and businesses to focus their time and attention on their homes, on their families, on their businesses and on getting their lives back in order after this devastating event.”

The flooding from Hurricane Helene has impacted over one hundred homes, completely destroying 12 and majorly damaging another 65. On top of the structure damages, numerous properties were impacted with loss of immense personal property and assets.

“The effects of Hurricane Helene will unfortunately be felt in the New River Valley for a long time to come, but Pulaski County’s whole-of-government approach to recovery will help our community recuperate much quicker”, stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “The Board of Supervisors’ genuine care and concern for our citizens and our businesses generates creative stratgems such as this deadline extension to be conceived and rapidly acted upon for the benefit of all those who may need it.”