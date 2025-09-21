BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED

DRAPER, Va. (September 21, 2025) — Pulaski County Public Service Authority has lifted the Boil Water Advisory original issued on Sept. 17, 2025, for the following areas:

Barrett Ridge

Kirby Road

Graham Road

Honaker Road

Painter Woods

Sherwood Forest

Draper Golf Course

The Boil Water Advisory was issued as the result of a large water main break while the primary water storage tank was offline for maintenance and painting. The break has been repaired, and bacteriological samples confirmed the absence of bacteria.

Residents in these areas should flush their plumbing, discard old ice, clean ice makers, and run appliances like dishwashers and refrigerators.