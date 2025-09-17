Boil water notice issued for Draper area

DRAPER, Va. (September 17, 2025) — Pulaski County Public Service Authority advises all customers located in the following areas in Draper to boil their drinking water until further notice:

Barrett Ridge

Kirby Road

Graham Road

Honaker Road

Painter Woods

Sherwood Forest

Draper Golf Course

Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness.

The Boil Water Advisory is being issued as the result of a large water main break while the primary water storage tank is offline for maintenance and painting.

Do not drink or cook with tap water without boiling it first. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage, food preparation, and ice-making until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Boiling is the preferred method to insure safe tap water consumption.

If you cannot boil your tap water, an alternate method of purification for residents without gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding eight drops of bleach, which is about one-fourth of a teaspoon, to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use. Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturers instructions.

Once the boil water advisory has been lifted, residents will be notified through the same methods of communication used to notify the advisory.

For more information, please contact Jared L. Linkous at (540) 980-7710. For frequently asked questions about boiling tap water, please visit: