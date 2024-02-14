Bonnie Sue Nelson, 78, of Pulaski, Virginia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 5, 2023 at the residence of her dear friends and caregivers Carmen Dunagan and Jordon Anderson. She was born on April 25, 1945 in Giles County, Virginia. Bonnie had a heart of gold and tremendous strength.

Bonnie was the last remaining sibling as she was preceded in death by her Sisters Betty Jane Albert, Mary Elizabeth Nelson, Edna Mae Nelson, and one Brother Olaf Sylvester “Buster” Nelson Jr. Also, preceding her in death were her parents Mary Elizabeth Whittaker and Olaf Sylvester Nelson Sr. and one Niece Angela Pennington Parker.

She is survived by her Son Jason Nelson of Pulaski, Virginia. Her Nephews, Michael Albert of Belspring,Virginia, Tristan Nelson of Fairlawn,Virginia, Shannon Nelson of Fairlawn,Virginia and Nieces, Kimberly Moore-Ortiz of Cabot, Arkansas, Katina Moore of Milwaukee,Wisconsin, Crystal Pennington Carlson of Tinley Park,Illinois and several other family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700