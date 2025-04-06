Boys track eighth, girls ninth in Washington County meet

Braxton Merchant, Bryant Nottingham, Andrew Allen, Silas Sweet (Boys 4x1oom)

By Britney Whittaker

Pulaski County High School battled through tough competition at the 30th Annual Judy Thomas Washington County Farm Bureau Invitational on Friday, April 4th, 2025. Competing against some of the local bests, the Lady Cougars tied for 9th place out of 20 schools with 29 points, while the boys placed 8th out of 21 teams, racking up 40 points in a competitive meet.

Sophomore standout Olivia King had a breakout performance, capturing second place in the 400m with a personal best of 1:05.33. She also competed in the 200m and 100m hurdles, showing her range and determination. It was clearly Olivia’s day to shine—she’s locked in, loaded with talent, and proving to be a rising star for Pulaski.

On the girls’ side, senior Nadia Jackson brought home bronze in both the high jump and 100m dash, adding crucial points for the team with her experience and grit.

In boys’ events, Aiden Moore threw his way onto the podium with a third-place finish in the discus. The boys’ 4x100m relay team, composed of Silas Sweet, Braxton Merchant, Bryant Nottingham, and Andrew Allen, also claimed bronze, showing off their speed and teamwork.

Several athletes reached personal bests during the meet, a testament to their hard work and progress:

Andrew Allen – 100 meters

– 100 meters Carmen Ferguson – Shot Put

– Shot Put Evonnia Hayden – Discus

– Discus Hunter Johnson – Long Jump

– Long Jump Noah Judy – 800 meters

– 800 meters Braxton Merchant – 200 meters

– 200 meters Milan Patel – 400 meters

– 400 meters Tiffani Robinson – 400 meters

– 400 meters AJ Robertson – 300m Hurdles, Triple Jump

– 300m Hurdles, Triple Jump Lilli Simmers – Discus

With a mix of veteran leadership and young talent, Pulaski County High School’s Track & Field team is staying focused as the season progresses. The Cougars continue to impress.