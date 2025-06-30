Brayden Ricketts, Ryan Hench take home Appalachian League weekly honors

Ricketts named Player, Hench named Pitcher of the Week

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Appalachian League announced that Pulaski’s Brayden Ricketts and Burlington’s Ryan Hench were named Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of June 23-29.

Ricketts, 19, earned Player of the Week honors after hitting .368 with three home runs and eight RBI over five games for the River Turtles. He finished the week 7-for-19, doubled twice and scored seven runs. Ricketts led all Appy League hitters for the week in home runs and slugging percentage (.947). He finished second in OPS (1.402) and total bases (18), tied for second in runs and tied for third in RBI.

Ricketts played a pivotal role in Pulaski’s win over Bluefield on June 25, going 3-for-5 with a home run, double, three RBI and two runs scored. Two days later, on June 27 against Burlington, he delivered another standout performance, finishing 2-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored.

The Brampton, Ontario native is hitting .371 in 19 games for Pulaski with four home runs, 24 RBI and a 1.085 OPS. He is tied for the league lead in RBI. Ricketts will return to Indiana following his summer season with the River Turtles after he redshirted this past spring.

Hench, 20, earned Pitcher of the Week honors after a dominant start against Danville on June 24. The Sock Puppets right-hander did not allow a hit and faced the minimum over five innings on Tuesday. He struck out a season-best seven and did not allow a run. Hench retired the first 12 hitters he faced before a lead-off hit-by-pitch in the fifth. Danville’s lone baserunner against Hench was erased on an inning-ending double play. Hench tied for the league lead in ERA (0.00), WHIP (0.00) and batting average against (.000) last week.

The Hillsborough, N.C., native has appeared in four games (three starts) for Burlington this summer. Hench is 2-0 with a 2.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15.0 innings. Hench returned to the Appy League after his redshirt freshman season at North Carolina in which he appeared in one game for the Tar Heels this spring. Hench is currently in the transfer portal.

About the Appalachian League

Founded in 1911, the Appalachian League is one of the longest-running baseball leagues in history. The Appy League is the only collegiate summer league under MLB and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline (“PDP”) and is an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Teams and other future National teams.