February 9, 1928-February 5, 2026

Breeman Alva Thompson passed away peacefully at home on February 5, 2026. He now rests in the arms of our Lord and Savior.

Born on February 9, 1928, Breeman was the son of Jeff and Virgie Thompson, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jane Pilson Thompson; daughter, Lorraine Thompson; and his siblings, Sherman Thompson, Arlie Thompson, Angie Cox, Una Thompson, Merlin Thompson, Bain Thompson, Eleanor Kilduff, and Harold Thompson.

Breeman is survived by his children, Bruce Thompson (Pamela), Blake Thompson, Lynn Taylor (Steve), Brent Thompson (Gina), and Autumn Harrell (David); grandchildren, Michael Taylor, Christopher Taylor, Joshua Thompson, Ian Thompson, and Mandy Harrell-Eanes; beloved great grandchildren, Owen Taylor, Conner Taylor, Garrett Taylor, Annabela Taylor, Jameson Taylor, William Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor, Ozzie Taylor, Amelia Thompson, Grant Thompson, and Lucy Thompson; and many other relatives and friends.

Breeman honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1946 to 1948 and the Navy Reserves until 1958 and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the National Defense Medal. He was a mechanic at heart and loved to work on cars and restored numerous cars and he ran the Esso Gas Station in downtown Dublin from 1957 to 1971. Breeman loved to work in his garden and enjoyed sharing the bounty of his garden with others.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Doug Testerman officiating. Entombment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Grace Baptist Church, 552 E. Main St., Dublin, VA 24084.

