Brenda Sue Burke Ratcliffe, age 58 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at her home. Born May 19, 1966 in Montgomery County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Mancel & Mary Ruth Havens Burke. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Sanders Preston Ratcliffe, brothers, Curtis Burke, Terry Lynn Burke and Mike Jr.

Brenda is survived by her

Children – John “Markie” Ratcliffe – Pulaski, Marissa (Michael) Gillespie – Pulaski, Brandon Hazel – Pulaski

Stepdaughter – Kandy Webb

6 Grandchildren-Cameron, Kobie, Skylar,Trey, Kiaha, and Dom.

2 Great Grandchildren- Lialana and Willie

Sisters – Carol St. Clair, Barbara Woollums

Brothers – Phillip Burke, Mickey Thompson

There will be no services at this time.

