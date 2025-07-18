Brian Fitzgerald Kyle, age 58 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, July 15, 2025 at the Montgomery Regional Hospital. Born April 12, 1967 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Sam Junior Kyle & Betty Ruth Carter Kyle.

He is survived by his

Brothers – Steven Kyle – Pulaski, Charles Kyle – Pulaski

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM – Friday, July 25, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Darrell Beamer officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.