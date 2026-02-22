Bryan Keith Lineberry, age 55 of Dublin passed away Thursday, February 19, 2026 in Dublin, Virginia. Born July 9, 1970 in Galax, Virginia.

His life was full of adventures, beginning at the age of fifteen when he and Gary Blevins hopped a train in Pulaski and rode it into Nashville, Bryan, a drummer and was looking to get studio work. Gary “had his back”. At 18, Bryan joined a carnival and worked as a Roustabout, living out of his van, working the southern circuit.

Bryan enlisted in the Army serving in the 83rd airborne as a paratrooper. He was nominated for Soldier of the Year. In Alaska, he spent his weekends camping on glaciers, salmon fishing and placer mining. He learned to fly a plane with some bush pilots he met.

After the military, he got to drum again. He played with Alto Sax, Artemis Pyle, Martina McBride, Mel Tellis, and his local band, The Deuces Wild, later with Captain and Tennile, in Sandy Bottom, Florida.

Bryan graduated from Oklahoma Horseshoeing School and followed the Midwest, Gulf Coast and Florida rodeo circuits. Eventually he was asked to develop the prototype shoe for the Rocky Mtn Shuffle horse where he was interviewed by Equestrian magazine.

He loved to travel. He did bridge and ironwork on the west coast becoming a certified welder. He worked on oil rigs in Oklahoma and Texas. In Leadville, Co., he camped, worked construction, drank at the Silver Dollar Saloon and did some placer mining. They called him “Butterbean”. In the Gulf, he worked on the Atlantic II, and then on to Key West where he searched for Sunken Ships and built boats in Biloxi. Found some Parrott Heads and played some more drums. Going back to the west coast, to the Washington/ Oregon area he did deep sea fishing while working in a boatyard.

Bryan spent the last few years riding his Harley with his good buddy, Jeff Sheets. He went to see his 1st hero, Gaither Blackburn, to touch base and say his goodbyes. His brother, Marshall Lineberry, Jr – brothers have their own language and a shared history. His friend Crystal Cox who he loved throughout his life. His nephew, Stormy Lineberry, with whom he tried to pour in all his wisdom, Do this, Don’t do That and finally, “If you see something you want to do, give it a try, don’t live half a life.” His friends, Larry and Linda Akers, “she’s my sister from another mother”, His Aunts, Linda, Patricia, and Tina-they prayed for him. His cousin, Shayne-a good soul His Uncle, Roger-a good Christian.

Bryan loved his life and he loved the people in it. The last night he was alive, he was holding his hands up, revving up his Harley, traveling again.

