Carl Edward Christian, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital – Montgomery. Born April 7, 1947 in Ieager, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Abraham Lincoln Christian & Hazel Horn Christian. Carl was also preceded in death by his wife Joann Christian and brother Teddy Ray Christian.

He is survived by his

Children – Britsie Hill – Pulaski, Marty Christian – NC

Special Companion – Judy Gail Horn

Grandchildren – Ellie Hill, Barry Hill, Jr., Amber Christian, James Christopher Cox

Sisters – Sue McCoy, Louise Oxendine, Connie Sharpe

Brothers – Ray Christian, Brian Christian

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.