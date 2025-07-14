Carlie Jane Talbert, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, July 13, 2025 at her home. Born June 25, 1947 in Aberdeen, Maryland she was the daughter of the late Clyde William Frost & Minnie Bullion Frost. She was also preceded in death by her brother William “Billy” Frost.

Carlie is survived by her

Husband – David Lee Talbert – Pulaski

Son – David Lee Talbert, Jr. –

Daughter- Barbara and family, Chris and Brittany Wymer, and Bradley Sarver.

Other Daughters- Carolyn,Pam,Frankie,and Patricia.

Sisters – Mary Talbert-SC, Kathleen Porterfield – Wytheville

Special Friend – Ray Wall – Dublin

Many Grandchildren and great grandchildren, family and friends.

The family will hold a private graveside service Thursday, July 17, 2025 at the Woodlawn U.M.C. Cemetery – Woodlawn, Virginia.

To sign Carlie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.