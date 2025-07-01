Carlie Ray Davis, Sr., age 87 of Woodlawn, Virginia passed away Monday, June 30, 2025 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Fairlawn, Virginia. Born April 14, 1938 in Lucedale, Mississippi to the late Joseph Bertis Davis, Sr. & Evelyn Goff Davis. He was also preceded in death by his brothers & sisters Rosie Luceal Byrd, Lou Ella Burchfield, Willie Virginia Mills, James Alford Davis, Ida Bell Buckhalter, Joseph Bertis Davis, Jr., Lela Grace Reeves, Evelyn Pauline Harris, William Rodney Davis.

Carlie lived a life marked by unwavering faith and passionate obedience to the great commission. He lived out the calling of the great commission, not only in word, but in deed, supporting the church with uncommon generosity, both spiritually and financially. He believed deeply in giving above and beyond the tithe – not out of obligation, but from a joyful heart that trusted God completely. His financial faithfulness helped missionaries reach unreached places, helped churches meet needs, and helped countless individuals encounter the love of God in real and tangible ways.

Carlie was a veteran of the United States Army. He later worked for International Paper Company for 44 years, beginning his career in Natchez Mississippi in 1956 and transferring to Pine Bluff Arkansas in 1958. He started out in the lime kiln and worked his way up to a Bleach Plant Service Operator 1.

His favorite phrase was “work hard and save your money” –

He is survived by his

Wife – Janice Leah Smithwick Davis – Woodlawn

Children – Nancy Pauline “Polly” Miller & husband, Michael – Hillsville, Carlie Ray “Bubba” Davis, Jr. & Rebecca – Farmington, Arkansas

Grandchildren – Heileigh (Terry) Rollow, Hayden Miller, Hannah Miller and Mimi Loung

Great Grandchildren – Jalina (Codi) Moore, Stephanie (Erich) Parsley

Great Great Grandchildren – Harper Moore, Hallie Moore, Braxtyn Parsley, Addalynn Parsley, Sawyer Parsley

Brother – Richard (Beverly) Davis – Lucedale, MS

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM – Monday, July 7, 2025 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery Committal Shelter, Dublin with Chaplain Jim Agnus officiating.

