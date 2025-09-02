April 9, 1976 – August 31, 2025

Carrie Lynn Via Fell, 49, passed away at her home on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Stan and Daphne McCormick, and Esther and Doug Via, and aunt, Linda Murray.

She is survived by her mother, Marsha McCormick, father, Stephen Via and wife Dreama, brother, Joshua Via, and stepbrothers, Brian and Brad Lawson, all of Radford. Also surviving are uncle and aunt “Mac” and Bessie McCormick, cousins, Nathan McCormick and Rachel Baday, niece, Rebecca Winemiller, and nephews, Conner Hughes and Ace Hughes.

Carrie was a licensed Vet Tech who worked at Companion Animal for many years, and had numerous beloved cats and dogs which she rescued and adopted throughout her life. She loved football and especially the Hokies, her Camaros, and horses.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Pound Pals of Radford in memory of Carrie.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Rev. Wendy Wilson officiating.

Interment will follow in Thornspring Cemetery in Pulaski County.

The Fell family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA – www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.