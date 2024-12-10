Carroll County Squeaks by the Pioneers in a Back-And-Forth Battle at the Fort

The Fort Chiswell Varsity Boys Basketball Team proved that they are a force to be reckoned with as they gave a senior led Carroll County Team all they could handle in a 73-70 contest on a Monday night in Max Meadows. In a contest that featured 12 lead changes the Pioneers trailed early in the first quarter 19-16 before going on a 7-0 run to take the half- time lead 29-25 on good shooting and solid defense. FC outscored the Cavs 13-9 in the second quarter and began the third stanza with a 10 point advantage but struggled closing the deal as they surrendered an 8 point lead with three minutes remaining to drop the non-district decision losing by three.

FC had a balanced scoring attack with 4 players reaching double figures. Kenton Sutphin was the leading scorer for the Fort with 20 points, Owen Jackson had 19, Braden Billings tossed in 12 while grabbing 11 rebounds, and Eli Armbrister ended the night with 10. Parker Moore and Landon Eversole also contributed buckets with 5 and 4 points.

The Pioneers had a decent night from behind the arc as they finished 7 for 20 from three point land with Sutphin splashing five of the seven. The loss was a tough one but with the inside/outside game the Fort brings to the table and the fast pace offense and hellter skelter defense makes them fun to watch and really makes a tough match-up for most teams. They are very unselfish as they have a balanced scoring attacking nightly. These boys will only get better with time and hopefully will see more exciting basketball as the boys travel to Bland County on Wednesday and Rural Retreat on Friday.