Carroll County, VDOT to hold meeting on proposed intersection improvement projects

Input sought before projects are funded and developed

SALEM – Carroll County in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a citizen information meeting to discuss two proposed intersection improvement projects. The meeting will be held on Thursday, April 3, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carroll County Government Center located at 605 Pine Street in Hillsville.

The first project is at the intersection of Route 58 (Carrollton Pike) and Route 620 (Coulson Church Road). The second project is at the intersection of Route 100 (Sylvatus Highway) and Route 221 (Floyd Pike).

Carroll County has submitted these two proposed projects for funding to the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the board will consider funding these projects in June. This meeting is being held to receive input before the projects are funded and developed.

The proposed improvements at the intersection of Route 58 and Route 620 include an innovative design known as a Restricted Crossing U-turn (RCUT) which would redirect vehicles that currently turn left onto Route 58 from Route 620 to make right turns and proceed to make a U-turn.

The proposed improvement at the intersection of Route 100 and Route 221 is constructing a single-lane roundabout.

VDOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. For more information or special assistance to participate in this meeting for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact VDOT’s Civil Rights Division at 540-387-5552 or TTY/TDD 711.