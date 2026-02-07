Carson L. Cox , 78 of Radford, passed away on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Carson was born in Montgomery County parents Carson is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Cox, sisters, Margie Shanks, Bessie Handy, Clara Bell Reese, Ruby Wass, Ruth Ann Miles and Virginia Cox, brothers, Douglas, Raymond, James, Leonard, Paul and Jessie Cox.

Carson is survived by his Sisters, Eunice Goff and Maxine Streetman

Numerous Nieces and Nephews

There will not be any services for Carson at this time. A guestbook is available by visiting www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory in Pulaski will be serving the Cox family.