Chairman Griffith Holds Legislative Hearing to Consider Public Health, Rural Health Care Bills

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 – U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, held a legislative hearing entitled “Legislative Proposals to Maintain and Improve the Public Health Workforce, Rural Health, and Over-the-Counter Medicines.” Some of the proposals considered during the hearing reauthorize public health programs, contribute to rural health care access and help rural communities.

Following the hearing, Chairman Griffith issued the following statement:

“Congress is determined to reauthorize vital programs that provide rural communities critical access to health care.

“As the Health Subcommittee moves forward, I will continue to dedicate my Chairmanship to advancing policies that enable access to telehealth services, bolster our health care workforce, help administer health care to rural communities, like those in Southwest Virginia, and improve health care delivery to the nation.”

BACKGROUND

This July, Representative Griffith was named Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health.

In his first public actions after being named Chairman, Representative Griffith visited multiple rural health care providers in Southwest Virginia.

H.R. 2493, Improving Care in Rural America Reauthorization Act of 2025, continues existing programs that include direct funding to rural underserved populations.

H.R. 3419, To amend the Public Health Service Act to reauthorize the telehealth network and telehealth resource centers grant programs, preserves and promotes the use of telehealth and telemedicine in the treatment of patients.

Another proposal reauthorizes programs related to health professions education. This bill helps fund the education, training and preparation of prospective health professionals.

Expiration of these public health programs will occur at the end of Fiscal Year 2025.

These bills will continue to be examined before potential consideration by the full House.